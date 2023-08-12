August 12, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the State-level advocates’ conference at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. While Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was earlier supposed to participate in the event, it was later called off because of objections raised over his participation in an event in which Supreme Court and High Court judges are participating, considering he is facing trial on various charges.

2. CCB has arrested cow vigilante Puneet Kerehalli in connection with several cases over the last 10 years.

3. St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences is organizing the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of St. John’s Medical College today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest. Rev. Andrews Thazhath, President of the CBCI, will preside over the event that will be held at St. John’s Auditorium, St. John’s Hospital campus in Koramangala, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Swaraj for Cities, a Coalition of NGOs will be organizing Urban Governance in Karnataka conclave today. Keynote address will be delivered by A. Ravindra, former Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka. The event will be held on Bangalore International Centre premises, No. 7, 4th Main Road, Stage 2, Domlur, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. The Department of Public Libraries is organizing Librarians Day celebration and award presentation ceremony today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the Digital Library. The programme will be held on the City Central Library premises, West Zone, Hampinagar at 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. One day national conference on Mitakshara to be inaugurated by former Supreme Court judge and Andhra Pradesh governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Central University of Karnataka. 10.30 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H. K. Patil to participate in international water sports conference at KRS backwaters.

2. Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa, who is also Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, to participate in Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting in Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The two-day 46th series of State level science project exhibition of college students organized by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) will come to an at Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada today at 3 p.m. Ashok M Raichur, Secretary, KSCST, will speak at the valedictory function.

2. Mangaluru Press Club to present its Press Club Guest of Honour to M. N. Rajendra Kumar, president, Dakshina Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank at a function in Mangaluru, 11 a.m.