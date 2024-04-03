GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on April 3, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

April 03, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
All eyes are on Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh (centre) who will announce her next course of action on April 3, 2024. 

All eyes are on Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh (centre) who will announce her next course of action on April 3, 2024.  | Photo Credit: File photo

1. All eyes are on Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh who will announce her next course of action today. As an independent in the last elections, she took on the JDS with support from the BJP. She was hoping to get the BJP ticket this time, but the party entered into a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S) leaving her in the lurch. JD(S) has nominated H.D. Kumaraswamy who has been reaching out, seeking her support. She had in the last election defeated his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy with the support of BJP.

2. Sugarcane farmers’ association is holding a conference in Mysuru to decide their next course of action as they allege that drought relief work has taken a back seat given that officials and the political parties are all focused on elections. Farmers in north Karnataka too expressed their ire over the last few days.

3. Tomorrow being the last day to file nominations for the first phase of elections in Karnataka on April 26, many are expected to file nominations today.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to campaign in his home turf in Old Mysore region, particularly in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. His deputy D.K. Shivakumar will be in Chamarajanagar today to participate in filing of nomination by the party candidate.

5. Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister, will respond to allegations by Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday on drought relief and a host of other issues.

6. Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bengaluru City University and Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association, are jointly celebrating Women’s Day, and will present awards to journalists and achievers. Dr. Nagambika Devi, retired IAS officer, and Brunda Adige, women’s rights activist, will participate as chief guests. Lingaraj Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of BCU, will preside over the event being held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bengaluru City University, Mysore Bank Circle, 10.30 a.m. onwards

7. School of Humanities and Sciences, Department of Psychology and Counselling, St. Joseph’s University, in collaboration with AINSW and Alliance India, is organising Karnataka stakeholders’ round table on the theme “Gender responsive services of women, girls and marginalised communities” today. The event will be held in Xavier’s Hall, St. Joseph’s University, on Lalbagh Road, between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

