Top news developments in Karnataka on April 25, 2022

The Hindu Bureau April 25, 2022 11:54 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A BBMP health worker collecting swab for COVID-19 testing in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting Technical Advisory Committee members and ministers concerned today to review the position with respect to COVID-19 in Karnataka 2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting office-bearers of the contractors’ association today From north Karnataka 1. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch various road development works in Vijayapura today. 2. Election for the posts of president and vice-president of Yadgir City Municipal Council. From south Karnataka Over 8,000 students to receive degrees in various subjects at the 17th annual convocation of Karnataka State Open University, three eminent personalities to be conferred with honorary doctorate. From coastal Karnataka Water in about 30 wells in Udupi is contaminated as the city municipality has blocked sewage/water flow into the Indrali rivulet for building a bridge.



Our code of editorial values