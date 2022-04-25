Top news developments in Karnataka on April 25, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting Technical Advisory Committee members and ministers concerned today to review the position with respect to COVID-19 in Karnataka
2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting office-bearers of the contractors’ association today
From north Karnataka
1. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch various road development works in Vijayapura today.
2. Election for the posts of president and vice-president of Yadgir City Municipal Council.
From south Karnataka
Over 8,000 students to receive degrees in various subjects at the 17th annual convocation of Karnataka State Open University, three eminent personalities to be conferred with honorary doctorate.
From coastal Karnataka
Water in about 30 wells in Udupi is contaminated as the city municipality has blocked sewage/water flow into the Indrali rivulet for building a bridge.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.