Do not name Shivamogga airport after me, BSY tells CM

He writes to Bommai suggesting that it should be named after an illustrious personality

Amid a row over naming the upcoming airport in Shivamogga, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa - in an attempt to stay away from the controversy - has asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to name it after him. He has suggested to him instead to name the airport after a personality who has contributed to the history and development of the nation or the State.

The proposal to name the airport after Mr. Yediyurappa by Mr. Bommai recently had kicked up a debate with many netizens and several Opposition leaders slamming it. Instead, suggestions have come to name the airport from among the several prominent personalities from Shivamogga region, including the Keladi king Shivappa Naik, Jnanpith awardees Kuvempu and U.R. Ananthamurthy, first Chief Minister late Kadidal Manjappa, socialist Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda, former Chief Ministers S. Banagrappa and J.H. Patel, among others.

On Sunday, in a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Yediyurappa said: “Recently, after reviewing the progress of the work on airport, you announced that the airport will be named after me. I am overwhelmed by your love. I am thankful to the district that has nurtured me. My contribution (to the State) is less when compared to many greats and patriots who have contributed immensely to the development of the country. In the light of this, it is not appropriate to name the the new airport after me.”

Further, he suggested to Mr. Bommai to review his decision and discuss in an appropriate platform on the great personalities who have contributed for the development of the country and State before deciding on the name. “I request you to name the new airport after a great personality.”

Later, Mr. Yediyurappa also tweeted stating: “I am touched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s decision to name the Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the Government to name the airport after any illustrious personality which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution.”

It is learnt that several leaders in the BJP themselves were learnt to be a little surprised to hear the decision of the Chief Minister. Though it cannot be ruled out that the airport would not have materialised but for his political will, it was embarrassing for the party to ignore iconic personalities from Shivamogga, observed a party leader.