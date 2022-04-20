Top news developments in Karnataka on April 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Fans celebrate release of KGF 2 movie at Triveni theatre in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on April 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is touring in Shivamogga district today and will address party workers. With elections barely a year away in Karnataka, all political parties are preparing the ground by evaluating and strengthening their party organisational network.

2. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar is holding a series of departmental meetings today. Among them is launch of e-Kalyani portal to empanel private hospitals for various services.

3. Jagruta Karnataka, which is highlighting the “40% commission” corruption allegations in government works, is holding a consultative meeting at UVCE Alumni Hall, near K.R. Circle

4. Sri Sharadamba Educational Services Pvt. Ltd. is launching Smart Helping Hand, a community app. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will inaugurate at ADA Rangamandira, J.C. Road, at 6 p.m.

5. M.S. Ramaiah Foundation is celebrating birth centenary of the late M.S. Ramaiah. Brigadier Dipendra Rawat, Group Commander, NCC North Purvanchal Area, Gorakhpur, will be the guest of honour. Brigadier M.B. Shashidhar (retd), Director, Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, to participate. The event is at MSRF corporate office at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. A youth was shot at following an argument in a film theatre at Shiggaon in Haveri district during the screening of KGF 2.

2. Press conference by Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil in Kalaburagi.

3. Press Meet by KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre in Raichur.

4. Investigation continues in the PSI recruitment scam. AAP is also holding a press meet on the issue in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. Devaraja Market tenants in Mysuru to take out march against demolition of the heritage structure.

2. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lead a demonstration by Congress in Mysuru against price rise and demand for action against BJP leader K S Eshwarappa for his alleged role in the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

3. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to address a press conference in Hassan. The party is holding jaladhare programme to focus attention on revival of water bodies.

From coastal Karnataka

Taluk-level health mela is being organised at Surathkal.