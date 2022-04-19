Devaraja Market tenants to march to Mysuru DC’s office over demolition

Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association president Mahadev told The Hindu that the procession will be led by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru

Taking strong exception to a proposal to demolish Devaraja Market in Mysuru, shopkeepers in the more-than-century-old building will down their shutters on April 20 and march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Though the Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association had given a call for a demonstration near Dufferin Clock Tower in front of the south entrance of Devaraja Market on April 19, the protest was called off. Instead, a decision was taken to march to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on April 20 after closing down shops during the morning session.

Association president Mahadev told The Hindu that the procession will be led by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, who had publicly opposed any move to demolish the heritage structure. His mother Pramoda Devi too had opposed demolition of Devaraja Market as well as Lansdowne building.

All the tenants have been asked to close their shops in the morning and assembly in front of the clock tower at 9.30 a.m.

About 800 shopkeepers paying monthly rent to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and another 250 vendors carrying out business by paying daily rent have been asked to join the protest. The shopkeepers will open their shops after returning from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“We will march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submit a memorandum urging the Karnataka Government to drop any proposal to demolish the heritage structure and instead take up efforts to conserve the building,” he said.

Contending that Devaraja Market, which is reckoned to be around 125 years old, is strong enough to last for a few more decades, Mr Mahadev suspected a conspiracy by elected representatives to demolish the heritage structure.

Even though a section of heritage experts and conservationists are in favour of renovating the building, elected representatives were lobbying to demolish the structure and are looking forward to construct a new building for their personal and vested interests, he alleged.

A portion of Devaraja Market on the northern side was ‘deliberately’ brought down in 2016 to create an alibi for re-construction of the building, alleged Mr Mahadev while arguing that no damage was caused to the structure even during the heavy rains that had lashed the city recently.

The Heritage Committee comprising experts, constituted by the Deputy Commissioner, had recently met and decided to demolish Devaraja Market as well as Lansdowne building and replace them with new structures bearing a similar façade and style of construction.

The Heritage Committee’s opinion is expected to be communicated to the High Court of Karnataka, which is hearing an appeal filed by the tenants.

The government will have to wait for the High Court order before going ahead with demolition of the buildings and taking up fresh construction, officials said.