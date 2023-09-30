Top news developments from Karnataka
Here are the top news to watch out for from Karnataka today, September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST
A day after the Karnataka bandh passed off peacefully over the Cauvery dispute, life is back to normal today. File
| Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash
-
The Southwest monsoon draws to a close today and Karnataka has had a bad season this year with severe rain deficit, resulting in losses in agriculture, drinking water shortage and the Cauvery dispute with Tamil Nadu coming back to haunt again.
-
A day after the Karnataka bandh passed off peacefully over the Cauvery dispute, life is back to normal today.
-
Karnataka State Police organised a farewell parade in honour of Dr. P. Ravindranath, IPS, Director General of Police Training at KSRP Parade Ground in Koramangala at 8 a.m.
-
Today is World Heart Day. Tathagat Heart Hospital organised a walkathon to mark the day, which was inaugurated by D.K. Shivkumar, Deputy Chief Minister, at Freedom Park, at 8 a.m.
-
The Bearys Welfare Association is organising the inaugural ceremony of Bearys Souharda Bhavana by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, attended by U.T. Khader, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, at HBR Layout, at 10.30 a.m.
-
Sri Visvakarma Seva Parathistana is organising the State-level Sri Virat Vishwakarma Mahotsava. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.
From South Karnataka
-
Builders Association of India to conduct seminar on “Futuristic Construction – A Quantum Leap into the Future.” PWD Minister Satish Jarkhiholi to inaugurate the event at Mysuru.
-
Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage has organised a special lecture on Talakadu Excavations and it’s importance at Mysuru.
From North Karnataka
-
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to inaugute the state conference of Rheumatology Association at PDA college in Kalaburagi 11 a.m.
-
A seminar on Puna Pact at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.
-
Law minister HK Patil to hold Janata Darshan in Gadag at 11 a.m.
From Coastal Karnataka
-
Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur conducts a phone-in programme to address the grievances of people, from 11 a.m. onwards.
-
Kannada; and K. Shashi Kiran Shetty, Advocate General, Karnataka Government; attend, from 10 a.m. onwards.
COMMents
SHARE