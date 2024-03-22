March 22, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. The High Court of Karnataka will today pronounce its verdict on whether or not public exams can be held for classes 5, 8 and 9. The exams have been caught in a legal wrangle with private school managements questioning government’s decision to hold public exams for these classes. Exams had to be cancelled two days after they began, with the High Court on March 11 directing the State Government to keep in abeyance the examinations, scheduled on March 13 and 14 for classes 5 and 8, till the court hears the appeal filed by the government against the verdict of the single judge who had quashed the new method of assessment by conducting uniform exams for these classes from the present academic year.

2. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the Pushpak Reusable Landing Vehicle (RLV) LEX 02 landing experiment at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga today morning.

3. BJP is expected to release list of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats today. The saffron party has been facing rebellion from senior leaders like K.S. Eshwarappa and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who are unhappy with what they call “nepotism” in the list released earlier.

4. A day after Congress released its list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections for Karnataka, with relatives and children of leaders dominating it, there is heartburn in some quarters.

5. There are a few World Water Day events lined up in Bengaluru today. Jal Jeevan Mission, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, and UNICEF are jointly organising an event on water conservation. Opening remarks by Paulos Workneh, Chief of WASH and Environment, UNICEF India. The programme will be held on the IIMB premises on Bannerghatta Road, from 10 a.m. onwards. YMCA Bangalore held a save water awareness programme. Dr. Kumar M., Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, St. Joseph’s University, was the chief guest at the event in front of Town Hall, J.C. Road, this morning.

6. The second national women’s conference on the theme “Inspire Women Leadership - Accelerate Progress” organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be held today and tomorrow. Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of the HDFC Life, will participate as the chief guest. The inaugural event will be held at Jupiter Hall, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

7. Justice G.N. Sabhahit Memorial Lectures Trust is organising the 26th Justice G.N. Sabhahit Memorial Lecture. Jayakumar S. Patil, senior advocate will participate as the chief guest and deliver a memorial lecture on “Right to property in the Indian Constitution, emerging trends”. Narayan G. Sabhahit, Chairman of the Trust, will release a booklet containing previous memorial lectures. The programme will be held in Channabasappa Hall, Karnataka Government Secretariat Club, Cubbon Park, at 5 p.m.

8. Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute is organising graduation day for the batch of 2018 today. Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General, Aeronautical System, DRDO, Bangalore, is the chief guest. Dr. M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, and Dr. Meera M. Meundi, former principal of BMCRI, are guests of honour.

9. Bengaluru International Arts Festival features jugalbandi concert by flautist Ronu Majimdar and veena exponent Suma Sudhindra, 6.30 p.m., followed by Carnatic vocal concert by Abhishek Raghuram and party, at 7.45 p.m. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

From coastal Karnataka

1. As many as 76 members of families displaced by Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) project are hopeful of an announcement regarding getting a job in GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (GMPL) as a meeting is scheduled between GMPL and MSEZ authorities today. The 76 members have been protesting outside GMPL for the last two months seeking jobs.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan inaugurated a voting awareness campaign organised by Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee at University College in Mangaluru this morning.

From south Karnataka

1. Tribal communities will today release Adivasi aanifesto and elicit responses from both the Congress and the BJP.

2. Nanjangud Pancha Maha Rathotsava, which attracts thousands, is being held today.