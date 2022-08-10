Top news developments from Karnataka on August 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A group of children perform with the national flag in front of Vidhana Soudha as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, ahead of Independence Day, in Bengaluru on August 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

1. Though rains have abated in most parts of Karnataka, people continue to face the brunt of it. Two people lost their lives as rains and wind brought down a tree on a house in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district in Malnad region.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to be out of quarantine today. It is expected that he would take stock of the rain situation and visit some of the rain-hit areas.

3. Preparations on for celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence. District administrations have been on a search for surviving freedom fighters. Seven have been identified in Bengaluru so far and some have been felicitated by Governor Taawar Chand Gehlot.

4. The Mythic society in association with Bengaluru City University is organising a two-day national seminar on the life and achievements of Maharshi Aurobindo from August 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. His views on education, religion, freedom struggle, literature and his views on nationalism will be discussed on both days. It will be held on the Mythic Society premises on Nrupathunga Road.

From South Karnataka

1. The first batch of nine elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu, which will participate in Dasara, will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Mysuru palace gates today. They will camp in palace grounds and go through rehearsals daily till the conclusion of the festival.

2. Sarada Vikas Educational Institutions will conduct a walkathon as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of India’s Independence.

3. Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University will conduct a seminar on tribals and issues related to them as part of International Day of the Indigenous People.

From North Karnataka

1. There is tension in Gadag district as a Muslim youth was stabbed. Three, including a Muslim youth and a Sri Ram Sene activist, have been arrested.

2. A seminar is being held at Central University of Karnataka as part of Partition Horror Remembrance Day at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. University College, Mangalore University, is holding a one-day national conference on Revisiting Freedom Struggle in Coastal Karnataka. Former History Professor with Goa University N. Shyam Bhat keynote speaker, University College, 9 a.m. onwards.

2. Narendra Nayak will be today giving details on George Fernandes biography set to be released in Mangaluru.