2 women die after tree falls on house in Chikkamagaluru
For the last few days, parts of Chikkamagaluru have been receiving heavy rains
:
Two women died after a tree fell on a house at K.Talaguru village near Baluru in Mudigere taluk on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chandramma and Sarita. While Sarita died on the spot, Chandramma breathed her last on the way to a hospital.
Both are neighbours. Saritha was sleeping at Chandramma’s place as her house was in a dilapidated condition. Two children Sunil and Deekshit escaped unhurt in the incident.
For the last few days, parts of Chikkamagaluru have been receiving heavy rains. So far five people have died in Chikkamagaluru due to rains.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.