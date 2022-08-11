Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on August 11, Thursday

Monuments at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district, Karnataka, being flooded in Tungabhadra waters. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in quarantine for COVID-19, is now out of it and is travelling today in parts of Mysuru and Mandya districts. Speaking to reporters before starting out, the Chief Minister dismissed rumours of change of leadership in Karnataka as entirely baseless.

Rains continue in some parts of Karnataka, though intensity has come down. People of Malnad and North Karnataka continue to face problems with swollen water bodies.. Monuments of Hampi are inundated. KBJNL officials are releasing heavy quantum of water to Krishna river from Basavasagar reservoir to maintain the safety.

Bengaluru City University, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebration, organized a State-level run and jatha on Thursday. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore City University inaugurated the jatha which commenced at 7 a.m. from Central College premises, Bengaluru City University.

Bengaluru City University in association with Charaka and Desi organisations is organizing exhibition and sale of handloom products to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. The event will be held at Central College premises, Bengaluru City University, Palace Road, and will be inaugurated by Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, Bengaluru City University at 10.30 a.m.

Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission is organizing a seminar to commemorate the completion of 50 years of L.G. Havanur Commission. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Social Welfare Department, Kota Srinivasa Pujari, to inaugurate. The event will be held at Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

Al-Ameen Arts, Science and Commerce College is organizing a book release programme on Thursday. The book Chunauti Swabhimaan Ki written by Jayaram Rayapura and translated by Dr. Shakira Khanum will be released. MLA B. Uday Garduachar, is the chief guest at the event. Senior officials of Al Ameen College will participate in the programme. The event will be held in the college premises, Hosur Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually inaugurates Maritime Public-Private Partnership Conclave being jointly organised with Mormugao and Cochin Port Authorities. Karnataka Ports, Fisheries and Inland Transport Minister S. Angara, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Y Bharath Shetty and others attend, NMPA Business Development Centre, Panambur.

MIA is decked up with tri-colour illumination to mark Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav.

From North Karnataka

Indian Air Force aircrafts to fly with the national flags over Bidar city as part of the celebration of 75 years of India's independence. Walkathon with one-km long national flag will also be held in Bidar today.

Kalaburagi district administration to hold a procession as part of celebration of 75 years of India's independence.