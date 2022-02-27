Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar on the fourth day of the padayatra in Chikenahalli near Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the top news developments in the State on February 27, 2022

The Opposition Congress is resuming its padayatra demanding early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project today. The padayatra, which will begin from Ramanagaram, will culminate in Bengaluru on March 3.

The Breakthrough Science Society is holding a webinar at 7.30 pm today on “Future of Science and Research in India” in the background of National Science Day. The event is being webcast live on Facebook on the BSS Karnataka page.

The former chief minister and BJP veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa is turning 79 today. His supporters are holding various programmes to mark the occasion.

The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is holding seventh edition of Racefor7, a 7km event, today to raise awareness for the rare disease community in India.

North Karnataka

RDPR Minister K. S. Eshwarappa is set to inaugurate various developmental works in Kalaburagi today.

Transport Minister and Ballari District in-charge Minister B. Sreeramulu is holding a meeting of traders in Ballari APMC today.

A book on musician Bhimsen Joshi is being released today in Belagavi.

Belagavi Art and Literature Festival is being launched today.

South Karnataka

Nearly 2.46 lakh children in Mysuru and 1.2 lakh children in Mandya below the age of 5 years are to be administered polio drops during the pulse polio immunization programme today.

Mangaluru