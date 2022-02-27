Top Karnataka news developments today
- The Opposition Congress is resuming its padayatra demanding early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project today. The padayatra, which will begin from Ramanagaram, will culminate in Bengaluru on March 3.
- The Breakthrough Science Society is holding a webinar at 7.30 pm today on “Future of Science and Research in India” in the background of National Science Day. The event is being webcast live on Facebook on the BSS Karnataka page.
- The former chief minister and BJP veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa is turning 79 today. His supporters are holding various programmes to mark the occasion.
- The Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is holding seventh edition of Racefor7, a 7km event, today to raise awareness for the rare disease community in India.
North Karnataka
- RDPR Minister K. S. Eshwarappa is set to inaugurate various developmental works in Kalaburagi today.
- Transport Minister and Ballari District in-charge Minister B. Sreeramulu is holding a meeting of traders in Ballari APMC today.
- A book on musician Bhimsen Joshi is being released today in Belagavi.
- Belagavi Art and Literature Festival is being launched today.
South Karnataka
Nearly 2.46 lakh children in Mysuru and 1.2 lakh children in Mandya below the age of 5 years are to be administered polio drops during the pulse polio immunization programme today.
Mangaluru
- BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel is laying the foundation stone for improving road network around the Central Market in Mangaluru at 6 pm. He will later inaugurate a four-lane road near Mangaladevi Temple and rejuvenated Gujjarakere, a water body spread over about three acres near the temple, both developed under the smart city mission.
- Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and Mangalore Cycling Club is organizing a Heritage Bicycle Jatha from Deputy Commissioner’s office to Sultan Bathery as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
- Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation for the second time for widening the NH 75 between B. C. Road and Addahole on Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway in Dakshina Kannada on Monday as a four-lane highway. He had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2016.
