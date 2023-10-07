Top Karnataka news developments today

October 07, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is planning to commence uncrewed flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission, has started to make preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1). Though the space agency has not announced the date for the TV-D1, it is expected to take place by the end of October 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR). Central drought monitoring team is continuing its tour of 13 drought-hit districts of Karnataka. Today they are set to visit Dharwad and Ballari districts, among others. State government is expecting a relief of ₹4,860 crores from the Centre towards crop losses in the State due to drought. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched 100 new Karnataka Sarige, 40 non-AC sleeper (Pallakki) and upgraded new type Karnataka Sargie buses for point-to-point operation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged-off the buses. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Transport and Muzrai Departments, Ramalinga Reddy, participated in the event. The buses were flagged off from Vidhana Soudha East Entrance, at 10 a.m. District Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru Urban District in association with Mukti Alliance Against Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour is organising a workshop on Human trafficking related Laws, Rules and Responsibilities of Stakeholders of STF, DLSA. Justice Ajit J. Gunjal, former Judge, High Court of Karnataka and Designated Judge for Implementation of NALSA, will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Conference Hall, City Civil Court Complex, at 10 a.m. Quality Circle Forum of India, Hyderabad in association with QCFI, Bengaluru Chapter, and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering are organising “TQM India Summit 2023” on the theme Breakthrough Quality Solutions - Unlocking Values. The event is being held on Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering premises, from 9.30 a.m. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will be screening films on Gandhi -- “Then Came Gandhi”, and “Gandhi Rediscovered” at the Auditorium, NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion on Palace Road, from 5.30 p.m. Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor Charitable Trust is organising the inaugural programme of RBITC Government High School today. Minister Primary and Secondary Education, Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate. The event will be held on the School premises in Ramagondanahalli, Whitefield, at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. Valedictory of Wildlife Week Celebrations, Chief Minister and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to participate.

From North Karnataka

District Legal Services Authority to conduct Legal Awareness camp for inmates of Dharwad Central Prison today at 11.30 a.m. Yadgir police registered an FIR against Siddalinga Swamy of Andola Mutt for allegedly speaking to spread hatred between communities.

