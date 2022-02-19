Top Karnataka news developments on February 19, 2022

Key news developments in Karnataka on February 19, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurppa trying to convince Congress members in the Assembly to drop their night-long dharna inside the House at Vidhana Soudha.

Key news developments in Karnataka on February 19, 2022

1. Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh passes away.

2. Congress members continue to sit on overnight dharna in the Karnataka State Assembly House demanding the resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

3. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to hold a Twitter interaction with citizens of Bengaluru.

3. Bahutva Karnataka, will hold candle light vigil at Maurya Circle, “in solidarity with all students’ right to education”.

North Karnataka

Deputy Commissioners of various north Karnataka districts to visit villages as part of Grama Vastavya (village stay) programme.

Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of Steel Ramachandra Prasad Singh is in Mangaluru for a two-day visit to the KIOCL Ltd., and New Mangalore Port. The Minister will lay the foundation stone for developing a residential complex at KIOCL Township in Kavoor.

2. Revenue Minister R. Ashok will inaugurate a revenue adalat at Karkala in Udupi district, and will participate in the village stay programme of Udupi Deputy Commissioner at Kokkarne village in Udupi district.

3. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Revenue Minister R. Ashok will launch a file disposal week in Mangaluru for hastening the process of clearing the files pending in government offices.

South Karnataka

Karnataka Development Programme schemes in Mandya district will be reviewed to assess the progress by the Zilla Panchayat CEO