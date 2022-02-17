Congress continues dharna seeking resignation of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa

BJP countered by arguing that Congress, which protested holding a tricolour in the well of the House, was ‘insulting’ the national flag

Congress MLCs protesting against Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag’ remark, in the well of Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on February on 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Congress continued its protest in the Legislative Assembly on the second day on February 17 seeking resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remarks that the saffron flag could in future replace the tricolour on the Red Fort.

As soon as the House commenced proceedings in the morning, Congress members rushed to the well of the House and staged a dharna in front of the Speaker. Amidst sloganeering against the BJP government, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri moved an obituary reference and condoled the death of former MLA and MLC Mallur Ananda Rao. Rao was the first MLA elected from Rajajinagar constituency in 1978. Earlier, the constituency was part of the Malleswaram constituency.

Mr. Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, S Suresh Kumar, Bandeppa Kashempur, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy condoled the death of Mr. Rao.

The Speaker completed question hour amidst the dharna by Congress members. With Congress members continuing to raise slogans, the Speaker adjourned the House to 3 p.m.

The Congress has demanded removal of Mr. Eshwarappa from the Cabinet for his ‘anti-national’ remarks and booking him for sedition.

On February 16, during the course of a heated exchange of words, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Mr. Eshwarappa nearly came to blows when the latter passed a personal remark that enraged the latter.

BJP countered by arguing that Congress, which protested holding a tricolour in the well of the House, was ‘insulting’ the national flag.