November 29, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka and STPI - Bengaluru, are jointly organising the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers. The event will be held at Bengaluru Palace at 10 a.m. U.S. Consulate General Chennai in association with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum are jointly organising an event titled “Reach for The Stars” today. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar and former Astronaut Rakesh Sharma will address school students. The programme will be held in VITM Auditorium, on Kasturba Road, at 3.30 p.m. Press meet by Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalingareddy regarding demonstration of SOS panic button’s importance and Advance driver assisting system in prevention of accidents at BMTC Central office in Shanthinagar, at 3 p.m. BMTC Kannada Kriya Samithi is organising the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. Minister for Transport Ramalingareddy inaugurates. The event will be held in BMTC Central Office on Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road in Shantinagar, at 4 p.m. Karnataka State Government Pensioner’s Association is holding a State-level Pension adalat today. Commissioner, Treasury Department, Dr. Arundhati Chandrashekar will inaugurate the Adalat at Government Employees Bhavana, 1st Floor, Cubbon Park at 11.15 a.m.

From North Karnataka:

Chief minister Siddaramaiah to participate in Kanaka Jayanti Utsav at Kaginele in Haveri district at 12.30 pm. He is likely to address press persons.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will visit red gram and millet fields in Halakundi and surrounding villages in Ballari district to take stock of the crop loss due to drought.

Office Bearers of Coordination Committee of Central Labour Unions will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

Press meet by Vishwakarma Community in Yadgir.

From Mysuru:

District in charge minister H. C. Mahadevappa to hold Janata Darshan at T.Narasipura.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha to chair DISHA meeting and review development works in Kodagu

Press conference of Federation of Pourakarmikas’ Associations

From Mangaluru:

Mangaluru City Corporation council holds its monthly meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur presides over the meeting, 10.30 am.

Mangaluru Press Club holds an interactive meeting with Hasanabba Charmadi, a social worker known for taking up rescue operations whenever any road accident happens on the Charmadi Ghat stretch, 11 am.