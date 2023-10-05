Top developments from Karnataka today

October 05, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) begins its visit of 13 drought-hit districts of Karnataka for four days from Thursday to assess the drought situation. Karnataka government has declared drought in 195 taluks out of 236 taluks in the State owing to deficit rainfall during the Southwest monsoon Karnataka cabinet meets today. It is likely to discuss drought situation and the demand for release on caste census, among other things. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore is holding its 58th Foundation Day on Thursday. N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of UAS-B, will inaugurate. Namma Yatri and EnAble India are launching today an inclusive auto service and a disability friendly website.

From South Karnataka

Mandya district in charge and Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy to launch a programme to extend cardiological services at the door steps of villagers under Hrudaya Vaishalya scheme in the district today. Logo for Srirangapatana Dasara will be launched today. The 31st graduation day of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy will be held at Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

Congress MLA from Kagwad constituency Raju Kage says senior MLAs are not getting “enough respect” in the government. He clarifies, however, that he is not criticising the party.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mangalore University revises its Ordinance Governing the Acts of Indiscipline and Malpractice in the University Examinations. Accordingly, students found with malpractice can be fined upto ₹ 5,000 in addition to invalidating the whole examination and debarring from writing the next two examinations.