Toll in Belagavi fire accident goes up to four

February 04, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Toll in a recent fire accident in Belagavi Old City has risen to four with 48-year-old Lalita Mohan Bhat passing away on Sunday.

Her 27-year-old son Hemant Bhat, parents in-law 84-year-old Gopalkrishna Bhat and 80-year-old Kamalakshi Gopalkrishna died earlier. Another family member, 56-year-old Mohan Gopalkrishna, is recovering in the KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi.

They suffered severe burns when their house caught fire after an accidental gas leakage.

Police say the family had been negligent about the use of domestic gas. They were trying to attach an uncertified commercial size gas regulator to a domestic gas cylinder.

They were running a business of selling chapati and other food material to retail outlets and students.

The commercial regulator was not properly fit to the stove and gas leaked across all rooms. A lamp in the puja room led to the fire, said a police officer.

A detailed investigation is on by the police and Fire and Emergency Services officials.

Police have booked a case against the gas company officials along with others.

