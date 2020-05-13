Karnataka

To the farmers’ rescue

Crop diversification as a means to protect farmers against the vagaries of nature is happening in Kodagu which saw two calamities in 2018 and 2019, causing huge losses to farmers and coffee growers.

Planter Appanna’s decision to grow 25-plus avocado trees at his estate in Mayamudi village near Gonikoppal 10 years ago came to his rescue amidst the farm crisis.

“My coffee crop was flood-ravaged in both years. Moreover, coffee is not fetching attractive price now. I believe crop diversification like cultivating avocados as a mixed crop can be a good alternative to offset the losses,” he argues.

As a crop diversification plan, some coffee growers had procured avocado varieties from Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and planting them in their estates. ‘Hass’ variety of avocado is also being grown.

Besides medicinal uses, avocado is used in the cosmetic industry. Local varieties yield fruit twice a year – February to May and June to September. “Some varieties yield fruits round the year and they are sought after,” he said.

Kodagu avocados have market in Kerala and Maharashtra as well. Till last year, the fruit fetched ₹150-160 a kg. Due to COVID-19, the market accessibility had been hit, causing price crash, some growers said.

