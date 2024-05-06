GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tigress captured from farm in Nagarahole

May 06, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old tigress was captured from a private farm in Malali village by a team of forest officers from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Monday, May 6.

The tigress was sighted at the farm belonging to one Subramanya at around 8 a.m. A forest team from Antharasanthe range in Nagarahole rushed to the spot and confirmed the presence of the wild cat.

Acting on the directions from the Chief Wildlife Warden, tamed elephants Bheema and Mahendra were brought to the spot and the operation to capture the tigress was commenced.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda and others monitored the operation. The forest vets successfully tranquilized the tigress and safely trapped it. The tiger is said to be healthy.

On confirming its health status, a decision was taken to release the tigress into the forest.

The villagers and farmers of Malali assisted the forest authorities in the operation.

