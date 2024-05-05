Tiger tranquilised on private land, shifted to Bannerghatta

May 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department personnel from Nagarahole trapped and tranquilised a tiger that had made its way to private land near Antharsanthe Range, on Saturday.

Following complaints by the land owner, the authorities reached the spot and confirmed the presence of the tiger after which they decided to launch an operation to tranquilise and capture it.

Two camp elephants including Abhimanyu who has been vested with the responsibility of carrying the golden howdah during the Mysuru Dasara procession since the last few years, and another tusker Bhima were deployed for the combing operation by C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The tiger was a male and aged about eight to nine years. It was cornered and wildlife veterinarians who were part of the operation fired a dart which found its mark and the tiger was tranquilised.

It was shifted to a cage for medical examination and found to be healthy despite minor injuries after which the authorities decided to monitor its health before taking a decision on releasing it. But as it transpired the tiger was ejected out of its territory by another dominant male tiger as evident in the bruise marks and hence it was decided to shift it to the wildlife rescue centre at Bannerghatta.