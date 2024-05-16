GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiger found dead in Bandipur

Published - May 16, 2024 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old tiger was found dead in the Hediyala subdivision of N. Begur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The carcass of the tiger was found by the field staff on routine jungle patrol on Wednesday near Jakkalli in the Hediyala sub division amidst thickets.

Senior Forest Department personnel reached the spot upon receiving information and it transpired that the decomposition of the carcass was in an advanced stage and the sex of the tiger could not be determined. It is suspected that the tiger may have died due to injuries sustained in a territorial fight, according to the authorities who said that samples from the viscera have been collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis and to ascertain the cause of death.

The carcass of the tiger was subsequently incinerated as per the norms stipulated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the presence of senior officials. Mr.S.Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Dr .Wasim Mirza, wildlife veterinarian, Krithika Alanahally, NTCA representative and others were present.

