THtalksBengaluru with KSEAB chairperson on February 26

February 22, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The State government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for SSLC and II PU students from this year. To clear any confusion or anxiety about the exam among students, The Hindu has organised THtalksBengaluru, an online interaction with N. Manjushree, chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), on February 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Log on to https://youtube.com/live/j3zBvr-ODCI?feature=share to chat with the chairperson live, or mail your questions to us at thtalksbengaluru@thehindu.co.in