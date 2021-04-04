Karnataka

Three patients die of pandemic in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi district which has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases for the last fortnight reported three deaths caused by the pandemic on Sunday.

As per information shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, three men, a 92-year-old, a 59-year-old and a 65-year-old, were the latest victims of the pandemic. All three were suffering from severe acute respiratory infection. With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to 349.

The 92-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Monday last and died on Thursday. The 59-year-old man was admitted to a designated hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Thursday and died on Friday. The 65-year old man was admitted to a designated hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Wednesday. He too died on Friday.

