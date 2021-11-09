Three new judges of High Court take oath

There are now a total of 46 judges

The number of judges in the High Court of Karnataka has increased to 46 with the swearing-in of three newly appointed additional judges on Monday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justices Anant Ramanth Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah, and Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha at the Raj Bhavan.

Born on March 7, 1971 at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada, Justice Hegde obtained law degree from University College of Law, Dharwad, and commenced practice as an advocate in 1994 in the office of his grandfather and father, who were also advocates.

Justice Rachaiah, hailing from Malavalli in Mandya district, enrolled as an advocate in 1998 and was working as a government pleader in the office of the State Advocate General since 2015 and was representing prosecution prior to his elevation.

Born on March 28, 1975 at Belagavi, Justice Hemalekha has secured her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce in 1996 and Bachelor’s degree in Law in 1999 before commencing practice as an advocate. She had also served as Central Government Standing Counsel since March 2018.