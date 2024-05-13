GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three missing children found dead in Vijayapura

Published - May 13, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three children who had gone missing in Vijayapura were found on Monday.

Anushka, 10, Vijay, 8, and Mihir, 7, were reported missing from Gacchinakatti Colony on Sunday.

It is said that the children went behind a camel that was taking children on joy ride.

Their parents had approached the police who then scanned CCTV footage from across the city. They spotted blurred images of three children walking on the road. But the police were unable to trace them.

The bodies were found in a large pool of the city’s wastewater treatment plant in Shantiniketan Nagar on Monday morning.

The police suspected that the children could have slipped into the pool by mistake.

The parents complained that the pool was wide and deep and did not have enough security barricades.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane visited the spot.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case.

Commission member Sashidhar Kosambe has said that he has asked the District Child Rights Protection Committee to send a detailed report on the incident.

