GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three killed, three injured in road accident near Hubballi

April 16, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed on the spot and three injured in a road accident involving a bus and multi-utility vehicle on the outskirts of Hubballi on Karwar Road late on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Balaraju Gowda (45) of Kavadiguda village near Hyderabad, Rudrarapu Naveen (26) of Pittampalli, both in Telangana, and Bahudoddi Pradeep (35) of Modagpalli of Andhra Pradesh.

The MUV was proceeding to Karwar, while the bus was bound for Hubballi. Due to the impact of the collision, the MUV was completely damaged.

The Hubballi Rural Police, who visited the spot, shifted the injured to KIMS Hospital. Of the injured, one was in the MUV and the other two were in the bus.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.