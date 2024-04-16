Three killed, three injured in road accident near Hubballi

April 16, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Three people were killed on the spot and three injured in a road accident involving a bus and multi-utility vehicle on the outskirts of Hubballi on Karwar Road late on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Balaraju Gowda (45) of Kavadiguda village near Hyderabad, Rudrarapu Naveen (26) of Pittampalli, both in Telangana, and Bahudoddi Pradeep (35) of Modagpalli of Andhra Pradesh.

The MUV was proceeding to Karwar, while the bus was bound for Hubballi. Due to the impact of the collision, the MUV was completely damaged.

The Hubballi Rural Police, who visited the spot, shifted the injured to KIMS Hospital. Of the injured, one was in the MUV and the other two were in the bus.