Karnataka

Three killed in accident; mob sets police vehicle on fire

The police vehicle that was set on fire by an angry mob in Kolhar town on Wednesday.

Driver lost control of vehicle when he tried to avoid traffic police

Three persons, including a four-year-old baby, died and eight others suffered injuries in a road accident between an auto and a bus at Kolhar town on Wednesday.

According to reports, the auto was going towards Kolhar town when the accident took place. Sources said that the driver, on noticing the traffic police who were trying to stop him, drove recklessly and lost control. The auto hit an oncoming bus, resulting in the death of three persons. The deceased have been identified as Ramanna Girisagar, 62, Laxmi, 4, and Kasturi, 32. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital.

After the accident, the local people vent their ire on the police blaming them for the accident. An angry mob set a police vehicle on fire. Stones were also pelted on other police vehicles.

They also manhandled the police present at the spot. The police have arrested four persons.

