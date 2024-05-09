Three from Uttara Kannada stand second in State, another third

Three students from Uttara Kannada, Darshan Subray Bhat of Government Marikamba High School in Sirsi, Chinmayi Shreepad Hegde of Siddhivinayak High School at Goli in Sirsi taluk and Shriram K.M. of Sri Sharadamba English Medium High School at Bhairumbe in Sirsi taluk, have each scored 624 marks out of 625 in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

“Due to the support and encouragement by parents and teachers, I have achieved this feat. I have the habit of re-reading completed lessons the same day,” Darshan Subray Bhat said, expressing happiness over his achievement. He wants to become an engineer.

His father, Subray Bhat, is into betelnut farming and mother, Vijayalakshmi Bhat, is a home-maker.

His elder sister, Deepti Bhat, had secured the fifth rank at the State-level in SSLC and also II PU examination. And, now she is pursuing B.Sc in Bio-Technology at JSS College in Dharwad.

Vijaylakshmi Bhat told The Hindu that Darshan did not have regular study hours as such but whenever he sat for his studies, he was so immersed in it that he was unaware of the happenings around him.

Darshan wants to prepare for JEE examinations and has already sought admission at an academy in Dharwad.

Chinmayi Shreepad Hegde, who too has scored 624 out of 625 marks, is the daughter of another betelnut farmer Shreepad Hegde and Suma Hegde, a home-maker. But unlike other students who want to join professional courses, she wants to become a teacher.

“I did not put in any extra efforts as such but I ensured that I studied three hours daily. I studied a bit in the morning and then, some in the evening. I want to become a professor and my inspiration is T.S. Venkannayya, Mysore University’s first Kannada professor,” she said.

Her parents too are happy and want her to pursue her passion. “She wants to become a teacher and we will support her become what she wants to,” Shreepad Hegde told The Hindu.

Shriram K.M. of Sri Sharadamba English Medium High School at Bhairumbe in Sirsi taluk is another student who has scored 624 marks out of 625. His father Mahabaleshwar Hegde is a sociology lecturer at the Government College in Manchikeri, while mother, Mahalakshmi, is a home-maker. His brother, Prithviraj, is pursuing engineering course at JSS Institute in Mysuru.

“My preparations began from day one for the examination but I did not have a specific timetable as such. I dedicated some time to studies everyday. My parents and teachers were very supportive. Teachers guided us on how to prepare and what should be our focus. I want to pursue engineering and will prepare for JEE examination,” he said. He has not yet decided on which college to join for PU Science.

Meanwhile, another student from Sirsi taluk has made her school proud by securing the third position in the State. Trupti Ramachandra Gouda of Siddhivinayak High School at Goli in Sirsi has scored 623 out of 625 marks.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Gangubai Mankar has congratulated all the toppers for their achievement.