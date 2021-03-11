Three-day urs in Chikkamagaluru from March 29

The three-day annual urs at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah in Chikkamagaluru taluk will be held between March 29 and 31.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials to discuss the preparations for the event. He directed the officials to ensure basic amenities, such as drinking water, transport, and a temporary shed facility, for the devotees participating in the urs. He said the road to the shrine, Manikyadhara and Galikere should be repaired. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials were directed to ensure transport facilities for the devotees. Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department were told to ensure an ambulance and emergency health facility at the shrine.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay said that the police would take measures to prevent untoward incidents during the event. Regional transport officer Murugendra Shirolkar, tahsildar Kantharaja and others were present at the meeting.