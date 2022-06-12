Thousands rehearse for International Yoga Day

Yoga enthusiasts gathered in Mysuru palace on Sunday as part of the rehearsals ahead of International Day of Yoga. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts, including children, students and senior citizens, participated in the rehearsals held in Mysuru palace on Sunday for the International Day of Yoga scheduled for June 21.

The rehearsal on Sunday was the second in the series of rehearsals in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga at the iconic Mysuru palace in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate.

The final rehearsal to be organised by AYUSH Department, New Delhi, will be held on June 19.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who spoke to reporters on the occasion, said people participating in the event should enter the palace premises before 5.30 a.m.

“All the gates will be closed at 5.30 a.m.,” he said before adding that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will speak for five minutes each from before the Prime Minister’s address, which is expected to be for a duration of 20 minutes. “The yoga performance will start at 7 a.m. and conclude by 7.45 a.m.,” he said.

Mr. Simha also pointed out that a space measuring 6ft x 6ft has been allocated to each person performing yoga. A total of 14,000 to 15,000 people including 7,000 to 8,000 in front of the Mysuru palace will be accommodated, he said. While those in front of the palace can see the Prime Minister, the remaining will be able to watch him on large television screens.

Meanwhile, former Minister Ramdas told reporters that the dais will be erected as per the plans finalised by officials of AYUSH Department. All the persons wishing to participate in the programme should register themselves online and obtain the registration cards.

He said a total of 42 different categories of participants had been created to accommodate people from different backgrounds including physically challenged, third gender, HIV positive etc. A total of 126 teachers have already begun training people in 42 different locations, he said.

The rehearsal held on Sunday was inaugurated by Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Desikendra Swami and was attended among others by Yaduveer Wadiyar from the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, besides Mr. Simha, Mr. Ramdas, MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev, and deputy director of palace board T.S. Subramanya.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary Javed Akhtar convened a meeting of senior officials of the district administration on Sunday to discuss the measures to be taken on June 21.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy, Mr. Subramanya and other senior police officials attended the meeting.