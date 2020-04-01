Those in home quarantine to be shifted to lodge in Hubballi

As per the direction of the State government and the district administration, a lodge in Hubballi is being converted into a quarantine centre and on Wednesday, the Hubballi taluk administration took into its possession rooms in the lodge.

A team of officials from Hubballi taluk administration, Health Department and municipal corporation’s health wing took into their possession 50 rooms at Ayodhya Lodge located near the old KSRTC bus station on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons after taking over the rooms, Hubballi Urban Taluk Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal said that the 50 rooms taken over by the administration would be first cleaned up and all the basic amenities required for converting them into quarantine centre would be provided. “Subsequently, all those home quarantined would be shifted to the lodge by the teams comprising officials from the Health and Police departments,” he said.

Municipal Corporation’s Health Officer Prabhu Biradar said that the decision had been taken by the district administration to keep in observation those who had been home quarantined. “Shifting them to the lodge will help the administration keep a close watch on their health condition. This will also help in restricting the movement of home quarantined persons who have been found violating the restrictions. A total of 350 persons have completed the home quarantine period in the district so far. Others who are yet to complete the period will be shifted to the lodge,” he said.

Dr. Biradar said that a team of qualified doctors and paramedical staff will be monitoring the quarantined persons and after keeping regular check of their health condition, the blood samples and throat swabs of those with symptoms of COVID-19 would be sent for tests. The waste generated at the lodge would be treated as bio-medical waste and would be disposed of as per norms, he said.

Subsequently, medical equipment and gadgets required for regular screening were kept ready at the lodge.