There are no COVID-19 cases in Uttara Kannada, says Deputy Commissioner

Gangubai Mankar has appealed to the general public not to panic unnecessarily

December 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of reports in a section of the media, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Gangubai Mankar has clarified that there are no cases of COVID-19 reported in the district. He has appealed to the general public not to panic.

Chairing a District Task Force meeting in Karwar on Friday, she said that the requisite preventive measures have already been taken in the district by the Health Department and there is no need for people to panic unnecessarily.

“You only need to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and take steps for maintaining individual hygiene,” she said.

Ms. Mankar said that as a preventive measure, intensive care units of the taluk and district hospitals have already been kept ready, along with oxygen cylinders, oxygen plant and liquid oxygen units. Strict directions have been issued to the health staff to get all the equipment ready, she said

1,702 beds

The Deputy Commissioner said that so far in the district 1,702 beds have been kept ready at various hospitals. Of these, 190 are isolation beds with oxygen, 1,189 beds with oxygen, 201 ICUs without ventilator facility and 122 ICUs with ventilator facility.

A total of 234 doctors having experience in COVID-19 management, 457 nurses, 139 paramedical staff, 63 staff with experience in ventilator maintenance and 144 frontline workers are available as of now.

Along with them, the requisite number of ambulances, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and emergency medicines have been kept ready, she said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Niraj, Medical Superintendent of KIMS (Karwar) Shivanand Kudarkar, District Surveillance Officer Archana and others were present.

