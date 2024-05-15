GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Impact: Minister orders probe into chopping and burning of trees near Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu Karnataka

In an order dated May 15, Mr. Khandre stated that the media has highlighted the cutting down of numerous trees, a development that officials failed to draw his attention to

Updated - May 15, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
According to environment activists, several trees have been felled and burned near the Talacauvery Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

According to environment activists, several trees have been felled and burned near the Talacauvery Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest in Kodagu district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre has ordered a probe, led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, into alleged felling and burning of several trees near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest in Kodagu district of Karnataka. The probe is the followup to a report “Greens alarmed as trees chopped and burnt near Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu“, in the May 15 edition of The Hindu.

Environmentalists and activists in Kodagu have raised an alarm over the alleged destruction of trees. Members of the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, who recently visited the site, highlighted the issue and also lodged a complaint with the Forest Department. Following the complaint, the department registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation.

In an order dated May 15, Mr. Khandre stated that the media has highlighted the cutting down of numerous trees. According to the order, officials failed to apprise the Minister of the same.

“Immediately, an Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest-level official should be sent to the spot to investigate how many trees have been cut, and submit a geo-tagged video and report in the next three days,” he stated. The Minister has also stated that disciplinary action is to be taken against officials who failed to inform his office about the incident.

