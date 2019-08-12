Thanksgiving feast of biryani and kheer for their rescuers

Id-ul-Adha turned out to be a perfect occasion for the residents of Shirgur village near Raibag to express gratitude to the Army personnel who rescued them from floods.

The residents invited the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre (MLIRC) officers and jawans for the festival prayers and lunch in the village mosque on Monday. The MLIRC soldiers had rescued over 100 people in the village in two days.

The mosque is at a higher altitude and is not affected by floods.

Around 150 residents and 40 soldiers had lunch together in the ground in front of the mosque. They savoured kheer and biriyani after community leader Mia Nizam Mulla delivered a speech thanking the soldiers.

“We wanted to thank the soldiers by inviting them to the mass prayer and lunch on the festival. They gracefully accepted. The Moulana asked the faithful to pray for the well-being of the soldiers and their families,” Mr. Mulla told The Hindu.

“They rescued us from our flooded homes and fields. They showed exemplary courage. They used boats and ropes to reach stranded persons and bring them back. If not for the Army, all of us would have been washed away in the river waters. There is no other way for us to thank them except through prayers on the festival day and by sharing a simple meal. We are very happy that Id was celebrated in such a meaningful manner,” Mr. Mulla said.

“The residents were happy and wanted to express gratitude to the soldiers. The soldiers were doing their duty, but could not refuse such an affectionate invitation. It was a warm gesture from them,” a MLIRC officer said.