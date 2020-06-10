Testing of dead bodies with history of ILI or SARI symptoms to continue

A day after removing the clause pertaining to testing of dead bodies with history of ILI or SARI symptoms, the State Health Department has said that it has been restored.

“We are continuing to do COVID-19 tests among deaths with history of ILI or SARI symptoms. The clause was restored on Tuesday following directions from the Government of India. Swabs will be taken within 6 hours of death for testing,” Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) told The Hindu on Wednesday.

If test result comes positive for COVID-19, all close contacts will be tested as primary contacts, he said.

“The State is committed to test more and control transmission of COVID-19,” he added.