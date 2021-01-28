Tentative dates for SSLC exams announced

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has announced the dates for SSLC exams. At a press conference here today he said that the exams will be conducted from June 14 to June 25.

“We have fixed a tentative time table. Last year (2020), we started SSLC exams from June 25. This year we plan to complete exams by June 25,” he said.

As per the tentative dates, for general students, first langauge exams will be conducted on June 14, Mathematics on June 16 , second language on June 18, Science on June 21 , third language on June 23, and Social Science on June 25.

The Minister said that students who have any objections to make, can write to the Director (Exams). SSLC Board. Objections will be received from January 28 to February 26..

Earlier in the day, Mr. Suresh Kumar held a meeting with Health Minister K. Sudhakar and technical committee experts.

A total of 75 per cent students of PUC and 70 per cent of SSLC are attending classes. For Vidyagama classes from 6th to 9th Standard around 45 per cent of students are attending classes. The Minister maintained that there was no major outbreak of pandemic after classes commenced for PUC and SSLC students.