Tension prevails in Bagalkot as Hindutva organisations stage protest against police

Tension prevailed in Bagalkot on Wednesday evening when Hindutva activists staged a protest against the police.

As many as two policemen were injured in stone throwing during the protest.

Earlier, a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl got married in a temple and came to the office of the Superintendent of Police seeking protection.

When the police were talking to them, members of Hindutva organisations staged the protest in front of the police station. They said that the police were supporting the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, some members of these organisations began a protest in front of the Bagalkot City Corporation also. The protestors said that they were ill-treated by police officers, including Circle Inspector Ramanna Biradar.

The protestors then threw stones that injured onlookers and the two policemen. Later, the police dispersed the crowd.

The former MLA Veeranna Charantimath rushed to the spot. He met Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy and demanded action against the police.

The police arrested three activists, Manoj, Kumaraswamy and Vikram.

A case has been registered.

A meeting of Hindutva organisations has been called in Bagalkot on Thursday. The situation is peaceful now.