GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tension prevails in Bagalkot as Hindutva organisations stage protest against police

As many as two policemen injured in stone throwing during the protest

Published - May 08, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Bagalkot on Wednesday evening when Hindutva activists staged a protest against the police.

As many as two policemen were injured in stone throwing during the protest.

Earlier, a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl got married in a temple and came to the office of the Superintendent of Police seeking protection.

When the police were talking to them, members of Hindutva organisations staged the protest in front of the police station. They said that the police were supporting the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, some members of these organisations began a protest in front of the Bagalkot City Corporation also. The protestors said that they were ill-treated by police officers, including Circle Inspector Ramanna Biradar.

The protestors then threw stones that injured onlookers and the two policemen. Later, the police dispersed the crowd.

The former MLA Veeranna Charantimath rushed to the spot. He met Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy and demanded action against the police.

The police arrested three activists, Manoj, Kumaraswamy and Vikram.

A case has been registered.

A meeting of Hindutva organisations has been called in Bagalkot on Thursday. The situation is peaceful now.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.