Kannada organisations want Karnataka, Maharashtra to resolve stalemate over water exchange agreement

Maharashtra should release water for Karnataka villages and, in turn, Karnataka should release water for Maharashtra villages, they say

April 03, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Both the neighbouring States have been hit by drought with most of the districts in North Karnataka like Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur facing acute drinking water scarcity. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Kannada organisations have urged Karnataka and Maharashtra to resolve the stalemate over the Krishna basin water exchange agreement that cav help both the States tide over water scarcity.

Both the neighbouring States are suffering from drought. Most of the districts in North Karnataka like Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur are facing acute drinking water scarcity.

The Krishna and the Bhima are drying up. Residents of hundreds of villages and towns who rely on these two rivers are facing shortage of drinking water. This can get worse in the coming days if rainfall is further delayed.

Ministers and officers in both the States should treat this as a priority and resolve the issue, Kannada associations have said this in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Though the situation is serious, no significant steps have been taken by the government or the Ministers to seek the release of water from Koyna and Warana reservoirs into the Krishna river course and Ujani reservoir into the Bhima river course in Maharashtra,” said Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the central committee of Kannada organisations.

“Most political parties and leaders are busy in election works. But farmers and home-makers are struggling to get drinking water. The only way districts in the Krishna basin will benefit is by the release of drinking water from Maharashtra reservoirs into the river course,” he said.

“On the other hand, Maharashtra government has been pushing for a water exchange agreement with Karnataka, for the last six years. But talks between Karnataka and Maharashtra on this have almost come to a standstill. These issues need to be resolved,” he said.

Maharashtra has been demanding supply of water to villages of Jath taluk in Maharashtra from the Tubachi Babaleshwar Irrigation Project in Vijayapura district in Karnataka.

They are seeking release of water from the Tikota water distribution centre in Vijayapura, that lies at a distance of 30 km from the inter-state border. Karnataka has been asking Maharashtra to pay for the cost of laying pipelines along the route. It seems talks have been stuck on this issue. The need is to resolve this issue by continuing discussions between Karnataka and Maharashtra. This could be treated as goods exchange for water released from Maharashtra into the Krishna river course.

Drinking water is an essential commodity and is not barred under the Model Code of Conduct. The Chief Minister, therefore, should send an all-party delegation of major political parties to Mumbai and speak to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and other Ministers to urge them to release water from the reservoirs.

The same delegation should provide a solemn assurance to Maharashtra about supplying water to Jath from the Tubachi Babaleshwar Irrigation Project, Mr. Chandaragi said.

