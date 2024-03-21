March 21, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

There was some tension on Gulbarga University campus here on Tuesday night, as hundreds of students from the hostel for girls gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor’s residence and staged a protest against what they said sub-standard and insufficient food being served to them in the hostel canteen.

The students said that those who have bagged the new tender allotted for catering services at Ganga Hostel, a newly constructed hostel, and working women’s hostel canteens are serving raw and sub-standard quality food.

“Despite repeated complaints from students regarding the quality of food being served to them, the hostel warden has failed to take appropriate action, so we are forced to stage the protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s residence,” the students said.

On Tuesday night, the food arrived at the hostel canteen at 10 p.m. and nearly 50% of students did not get dinner as the food supplied was not enough for all of them.

Though the students started their protest in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s residence at 11 p.m., the Vice-Chancellor came out of his residence after two hours, at 1 a.m., to hear their complaints.

Instead of convincing students who were on empty stomach, the Vice-Chancellor shouted at them for staging a protest at midnight. “If there is a problem with food, it should have been brought to my notice immediately. Who gave you permission to protest at midnight,” the Vice-Chancellor asked the protesting students.

The Vice-Chancellor asked the students to go back to their hostel, assuring them of looking into the matter in the morning. The police, who rushed to the spot, helped the students reach their hostel.

The girl students complained that though entry of male staff in a girls hostels is prohibited, the staff wander in their hostels till late night.

On Thursday, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Antony John conducted a surprise visit to the hostel on Gulbarga University campus.

Mr. John strictly warned the staff neither to speak to girl students nor enter their hostel. He asked students to, if there is any violation of norms, question university authorities without any fear.