Tenants are eligible to avail themselves of up to 200 units of free electricity: Siddaramaiah

June 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the State government came out with guidelines for executing the Gruha Jyothi scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that all families residing in rental houses were also eligible to avail themselves of free power supply up to 200 units.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters that tenants were also eligible to avail themselves of the scheme under which 200 units of free power would be provided to all domestic consumers in the State from July 1.

The guidelines issued on Monday did not mention the eligibility of families residing in rental properties.

“We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well. Whoever is using less than 200 units a month need not pay the electricity bill,” he said. However, the scheme was not applicable for commercial connections, the Chief Minister said.

The guidelines stated that along with the average from the previous year, the government would provide 10% additional units to consumers. Those consuming more than the average would get the net bill as the difference. Those exceeding the 200 units limit will have to pay the entire power bill.

This means that if a consumer who has an average monthly limit of 100 units in the previous year, uses around 150 units of power in a month, then he/she would have to pay the bill for the additional 50 units. The Energy Department has maintained that the caveat was introduced to ensure that consumers use electricity efficiently.

Through Seva Sindhu

Consumers who want to enjoy the benefit have to apply through the Seva Sindhu portal and each Customer ID must compulsorily be linked with Aadhaar. Gruha Jyothi will come into effect from the power bill for July that will be generated in August.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters on the Vidhana Soudha premises after paying floral tributes to the former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs on his 41st death anniversary.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP had promised to waive farm loans and to provide 10 hours of electricity, but nothing was implemented. “They never implemented the assurances they gave to people,” he alleged.

“Our government has made a sincere effort to implement all five guarantees within 15 days,” he said. He alleged, “the BJP closed Indira Canteen and stopped several welfare schemes implemented by our government.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah planted a sapling on the Vidhana Soudha premises in memory of Urs. He explained that the sapling was from Madagascar and stays evergreen. “It is a special plant that grows about 40 feet tall and prevents pollution,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.