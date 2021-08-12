Ten-lane expressway between Mysuru, Bengaluru to be completed by October 2022: Nitin Gadkari

The 10-lane expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru is likely to be completed by October 2022, according to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that the work on the economic corridor was proceeding at “record speed.”

The expressway, coming up at a cost of ₹8,172 crore, is also expected to reduce the travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru to 90 minutes from the present three hours, the Union Minister said.

“10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs. 8172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes. #PragatiKaHighway”, Mr. Gadkari tweeted.

The Union Minister’s assurance of the project being completed by the scheduled deadline of October 2022 comes after doubts were raised about a possible delay owing to COVID-19.

During the second wave of the pandemic, several workers had either left for their native places or had to be quarantined after their co-workers tested positive, affecting the pace of work. However, officials said that work had resumed soon after the second wave began declining.

An estimated 8,000 workers are engaged in the 118-km long expressway that comprises a six-lane highway and a two-lane service road on either side.

By-pass roads are also coming up at Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagaram and Bidadi as part of the project.