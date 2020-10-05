Teerthodbhava: MLA suggests devotees to bring COVID-19 certificate

All rituals to be held as per schedule

There are suggestions that devotees keen to participate and witness the Cauvery Teerthodbhava at the birthplace of river Cauvery on October 17 be advised to bring a COVID-19 negative certificate.

This is in view of the surge in the cases across the State and the imperatives of preventing its spread by discouraging mass gathering. The suggestion was made by Appachu Ranjan, MLA, who urged the authorities to ensure that people coming to the event be armed with the certificate.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said a medical team will be asked to assess the modalities on its implementation and whether it was practical. She said it was one of the suggestions discussed in the meeting held on Saturday but no final decision had been taken yet.

Kodagu district in charge Minister V. Somanna said all the rituals and traditions associated with the event will be held as per schedule and the district administration and Muzrai Department were directed to ensure that preparations and arrangements are in place. The Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore towards the development of Talacauvery.

It was also decided that devotees would not be allowed to take a dip in the kalyani and instead holy water would be sprinkled after the Teerthodbhava which is scheduled to take place on October 17 at 7.03 a.m. Teerthodbhava refers to water gushing out from the Brahmakundike at the birthplace of the Cauvery at a specified time to witness which devotees gather in large numbers every year and also take a bath in the large kalyani or pond.

Road repair

Mr. Somanna also directed the PWD to ensure that all roads connecting to Bhagamandala and Talacauvery were repaired. Police were instructed to ensure proper barricading so that social distancing was not violated.