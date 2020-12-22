Technical glitch halts property registrations in State

Registration of properties across Karnataka came to a standstill on Tuesday, following a glitch in the Kaveri software.
The server that handles the verification process for registrations using Kaveri software and the portal that the Revenue Department uses for registrations developed a technical snag on Monday evening. Most of the 252 sub-registrar offices in the State saw long queues of people wanting to register their properties, to no avail.
It was only around 6.20 p.m. on Tuesday that the problem was fixed and the registrations opened for the day, with only 10 minutes left for the work to close for the day. K.P. Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, said now that the issue was sorted out, registrations would resume on Wednesday.
Senior officials in the department said though the issue was flagged to the Centre for Development for Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on Monday itself, precious time was lost, leading to halting of registrations for an entire day. “C-DAC is based out of Pune and the Centre does not have its teams in the city,” the official pointed out.
With the year-end holiday season approaching, there has been a rush for registrations in certain areas and now that an entire day has been lost, those registrations will pile up in the coming days, a senior official said.
A similar technical snag in Kaveri software had disrupted property registrations across the State on May 28, 2020, as well.
