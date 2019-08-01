Tearful adieu to the entrepreneur

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at Chatnahalli in Belur taluk of Hassan district as mortal remains of V.G. Siddhartha were consigned to flames at his family estate on Wednesday.

Family members, relatives, friends, hundreds of plantation workers, and residents of villages nearby were in tears as his body reached the estate around 5.30 p.m. Amartya Hegde, Siddhartha’s son, performed the last rites as his brother, Ishan, and mother, Malavika, stood at a distance.

Siddhartha’s father-in-law and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna; former Ministers T.B. Jayachandra, B. Ramanath Rai, D.C. Thammanna, Motamma, and H.K. Patil; former cricketer Anil Kumble; former MPs L.R. Shivarame Gowda and D.M. Putte Gowda; MLAs C.T. Ravi, M.P. Kumaraswamy, and T.D. Raje Gowda; and Pranesh, MLC, were among those who paid their last respects to the entrepreneur.

The police had a tough time managing the crowd. They stopped many vehicles outside the estate.