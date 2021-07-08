Karnataka

Tax waiver for single screens in Karnataka

Shankarnag Swagath Chitramandira on M.G. Road. Single screen theatres were closed for the most part of 2020.  

In the light of a huge business loss for single screen theatres, which have remained closed for most part of last year, the Karnataka government has announced waiver of property tax for single screens. About 630 single screen cinemas are set to benefit from the move.

A note from Department of Information and Publicity said that the order was issued on Wednesday based on an appeal by Karnataka Exhibitors Association, which had sought relief. The exemption has been extended for the financial year 2021-22.

The note said that while the Karnataka government had extended relief of ₹3,000 to each of 22,000 employees in the film industry, the property tax waiver was given considering the lack of business owing to the anticipated third wave of COVID-19.


