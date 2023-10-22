Task force committee to be set up to supervise drought in Raichur district

October 22, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Medical Education and Raichur district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil has said that a task force committee has to be formed to supervise the drought situation in the district.

He said that each taluk in the district will get ₹50 lakh to mitigate drinking water crisis and the Zilla Panchayat will release ₹10 lakh to drill new borewells based on demand.

Dr. Patil was addressing a meeting of the advisory committee of Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, while reviewing works to solve drinking water problem in Raichur district on Saturday.

Now, Sindhanur taluk will also find a place in the list of 20 taluks that are going to be declared as drought-hit. This taluk was not included in the earlier list as per NDRF norms and thus, except Sindhanur, the other taluks in the district were earlier declared as drought-hit, the Minister said.

Dr. Patil said that input subsidy will be released after reports come from the study team visiting drought-hit taluks.

He further said: “We will address drinking crisis effectively by getting ground reports from Executive Officers and Tahsildars of respective taluks as the taluk panchayats should receive grants under the 15th Finance Commission to be spent for drinking water purposes.”

Lingsugur MLA Manappa Vajjal said that alternative arrangements have to be made to provide drinking water in several villages of his Assembly constituency that are facing drinking water crisis.

When replying to him, the Minister said that the gram panchayat is an independent body and it can take action to solve drinking water problem on its own.

Members of Legislative Assembly Hampanagouda Badarli, Basanagouda Daddal and Karemma Nayak spoke about the drinking water problems in their constituencies.

The Minister said that each taluk in the district will get two drinking water tankers and also be provided additional tankers considering the severity of the problem and demand.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, Members of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil, Basanagouda Turvihal, Hampayya Naik, Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Naik, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Rahul Pandve, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B., Probationary IAS Officer Sahitya Aladakatte, Assistant Commissioner Maheboobi and district level officers were present.