Tarikere TMC poll held

The polling for 22 wards of Tarikere Town Municipal Council was held peacefully on Friday.

The voters’ turnout on the day was 71.23%, according to a bulletin by Chikkamagaluru district administration. Of the 23 wards in the town, 22 went to the polls, while a representative for ward 10 was elected unopposed. For the first time, a transgender woman Arundhati G. Hegde has contested in ward 23. There were 78 contestants in the fray.

The voters’ response was negligible in the early hours of the day, but increased gradually. The district administration had set up 27 polling booths in the town.