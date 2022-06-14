Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Mekedatu project is political stunt: Karnataka CM

The detailed project report of Mekedatu is awaiting approval of the Cauvery River Monitoring Board. Pointing out that 15 meetings of the Board have been held so far, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Tamil Nadu Government did not object then. When a final meeting is scheduled, the Tamil Nadu Government has started opposing the project.”

Cauvery river flows through a deep and narrow gorge at Mekedatu, near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The detailed project report of Mekedatu is awaiting approval of the Cauvery River Monitoring Board. Pointing out that 15 meetings of the Board have been held so far, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Tamil Nadu Government did not object then. When a final meeting is scheduled, the Tamil Nadu Government has started opposing the project.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the proposed Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, a ‘political stunt’ and against the ‘spirit of the federalism’.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on June 14, Mr Bommai said the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to oppose the project is ‘illegal’ and would not stand before the law.

“We are not constructing the project to curtail water rights of Tamil Nadu. We are constructing the dam to utilise water on our land and in our State. This is part of the political stunt by the Tamil Nadu Government on the Cauvery issue. Tamil Nadu has been politicising the use of Cauvery water for many years,” Mr Bommai claimed.

“I got the news that Tamil Nadu Government had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am trying to get a copy of the letter,” the Chief Minister said and claimed that the neighbouring State’s letter to the PM, opposing the project, is against the law.

“The Central Water Commission has said that the detailed project report of Mekedatu is awaiting approval of the Cauvery River Monitoring Board. The Board would be meeting soon,” Mr Bommai said.

Pointing out that 15 meetings of the Board have been held so far, Mr Bommai said, “Tamil Nadu Government did not object then. When a final meeting is scheduled, the Tamil Nadu Government has started opposing the project,” he said.

“We are confident of getting justice,” the Chief Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu Government, led by M K Stalin, has been opposing the project.

A few months ago, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a unanimous resolution against the Mekedatu project. To counter Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a resolution condemning the neighboring State’s opposition.

The Karnataka Government plans to build the project largely to meet the water requirements of Bengaluru city.

A few months ago, Congress leaders in Karnataka embarked on a padayatra urging the State Government to seek all clearances to implement the project. The Congress maintains that Karnataka has every right to utilise 4.75 tmc of water allocated by a Supreme Court order on February 16, 2018, to cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru city.