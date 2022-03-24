The controversy over the proposed Mekedatu water project

Why is the drinking water project a source of confrontation? Why are both parties unable to come to a settlement?

Why is the drinking water project a source of confrontation? Why are both parties unable to come to a settlement?

The story so far: The stage appears set for a summer of discontent yet again, as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are heading for a political confrontation over the Mekedatu drinking water project across river Cauvery, proposed by the former. Within days of Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution against the project, Karnataka’s legislative assembly is set to counter it with a resolution seeking the project’s early implementation and clearances from the Centre.

As Karnataka heads into an election year in 2023, the Mekedatu issue has been resonating within Karnataka and in Tamil Nadu as well. With Cauvery being an emotive issue that binds people in the Cauvery basin districts in Old Mysore region, Mekedatu is likely to impact election results.

In Karnataka, the latest development on Cauvery has brought together the political class across parties, which were divided over the issue just a month ago by accusing each other of delaying the project. The BJP government was on tenterhooks after Congress took out a 170-km padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru seeking the project's early implementation. They also accused the Centre of delaying the project for political gains in Tamil Nadu. The padayatra was dubbed by the ruling dispensation as a political tool to consolidate the dominant Vokkaliga votes in the Old Mysore region who lean towards the regional party Janata Dal (Secular).

However, closing ranks, leaders of BJP, Congress and JD (S) have objected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution as they see it as an "interference" in a project that has been proposed within the jurisdictional limits of Karnataka. With the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai taking the lead by announcing piloting of a resolution, parties feel that it was "unfair" on the part of Tamil Nadu, which has implemented drinking water projects across Cauvery in its territorial jurisdiction, to oppose a drinking water project proposed by Karnataka.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, it has executed drinking water supply projects from what is available to it, without seeking to make any additional claim.

What is the project?

Originally mooted in 1948, Mekedatu (which translates as Goat’s crossing) is a drinking water cum power generation project across river Cauvery. Karnataka gave the project shape after the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was notified in February 2013 allocating the riparian states their shares. After a pre-feasibility study report was submitted in 2018, the State submitted a detailed project report to the Central Water Commission in 2019. The ₹9,000 crore balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border envisages impounding of 67.15 tmc (thousand million cubic) ft. of water. The project, which will involve submergence of nearly 5,100 hectares of forest in Cauvery wildlife sanctuary hosting rich flora and fauna, will help the state in utilising the additional 4.75 tmc ft. of water allocated by Supreme Court in 2018 for consumptive use for drinking purpose for Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. Karnataka’s share in the award has been decided at 284.75 tmc ft. In July 2019, the Expert Appraisal Committee on River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has said the proposal could be reconsidered only after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reach an “amicable solution.”

How will it benefit Karnataka?

The water from Mekedatu is to be pumped to quench the thirst of the burgeoning population of Bengaluru which is estimated to be around 1.3 crore. Currently, more than 30% of Bengaluru is dependent on borewell water. Ramanagara and Bengaluru rural districts will also benefit. Along with the 5th stage of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, which will be completed shortly, the water from Mekedatu is projected to meet the water requirement of the State capital for the next 30 years. Besides, there are also plans to generate 400 MW of power. The revenue earned from power generation is expected to compensate the Government its investment on the project within a few years. Karnataka argues that the reservoir will also help to ensure monthly flow stipulated in the award for Tamil Nadu rather than harm the neighbouring State's interest in any way.

THE GIST Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are at loggerheads over the Mekedatu drinking water project across river Cauvery. Tamil Nadu’s Assembly has passed a resolution against the project, while Karnataka’s legislative assembly is set to counter it with a resolution seeking the project’s early implementation and clearance. Mekedatu is a drinking water cum power generation project proposed by Karnataka across the river Cauvery. The ₹9,000 crore balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border envisages impounding of 67.15 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) ft. of water. Karnataka has argued that since the the project falls inside its own jurisdictional limit, Tamil Nadu’s permission is not needed.

What is the current status?

The project is now before the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The Authority is exploring the possibility of having an exclusive discussion on the project, when the matter is sub judice. Apart from writing to the Centre to withdraw the permission given to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), Tamil Nadu has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court, explaining its objections against the project. The Centre and Karnataka have also filed counter affidavits.

What is Karnataka’s stand?

Karnataka says that there is no case for Tamil Nadu after its share of 177.75 tmc ft. of water is ensured at the inter-State border gauging centre at Biligundlu. Also, the project falls inside the jurisdictional limit of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s permission is not needed. The State also argues that since there is no stay in any court for the project, Karnataka can go ahead. On utilising the surplus water, Karnataka says that any allocation in this sphere should be done after hydrology studies to ascertain the quantum of excess water available in the basin.

Why is Tamil Nadu opposed to it?

Tamil Nadu feels that Karnataka, through the project, will impound and divert flows from “uncontrolled catchments” to it, a component which was taken into account by the Tribunal in the 2007 order while arriving at the water allocation plan for the State. As per an estimate, around 80 tmc ft of water flows annually to Tamil Nadu, thanks to the catchments including the area between Kabini dam in Karnataka and Billigundulu gauging site on the inter-State border, and the area between Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Karnataka and the gauging site. As the upper riparian State has adequate infrastructure even now to address the water needs of Bengaluru, there is no need for the Mekedatu project, according to Tamil Nadu. Mekedatu also does not find mention in the Tribunal’s final order or the Supreme Court judgement. Besides, given the unpleasant experiences that it has had with Karnataka in securing its share of the Cauvery water, as per the monthly schedule of water release, Tamil Nadu is wary of assurances from the other side.

Is Karnataka ready for negotiation?

No. A recent suggestion by the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a negotiated settlement raised a storm in Karnataka’s political circles and the State Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol met him to reiterate the State’s stand. Karnataka has said that there is no scope for negotiation in any interstate river water sharing issue where the tribunal award has been concluded and Karnataka’s right on water has been established after the award has been gazetted.